Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Animal Control Office reports that there is currently limited staff available due to COVID.

County Ag Commissioner Kelle Schroeder indicates that it will likely have to limit services this week to emergencies only. If you are unable to reach the animal control office at 209-694-2730, she says that you should then call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.