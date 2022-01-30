February Highway Roadwork

Road Work Sign View Photo

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode this week of January 30 to February 5.

Work continues on Highway 108 at Hess Avenue/Peaceful Oak Road. This week the bridge work will limit one of the two lanes and the work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to the closure gate one of the two lanes will be closed for sweeping. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 108 from Bonanza Drive to Oddfellow Road one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. The work is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 at the Parrots Ferry Road the construction continues as detailed here. One-way traffic control on Highway 49 at Parrots Ferry Road for construction work will begin Monday, January 31 and continue through Friday, February 4, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be one-way traffic control on HWY 49 from Marsh Flat Road to Bear Valley Road for construction work beginning Wednesday, through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. There is also one-way traffic control on SR-108 from Bonanza Drive to Oddfellow Road for construction work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.

On Highway 49 at Chicken Ranch Road one of the two lanes will be closed for striping from Monday through Thursday 10 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Copello Drive to Deer Creek Road there will be one-way traffic control for utility work on Sunday, January 30 from 8:30 AM to Noon. In the same area there will be tree work from 9 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday.

On Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek one mile to Highway 120 one of the two lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is planned for Tuesday from 8 AM to 2:30 PM.

On Highway 49 from Marsh Flat Road to Bear Valley Road one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work from 8 AM to 3:30 PM Wednesday through Friday.

On Highway 132 from Bonds Flat Road to Zarzamora Street shoulder work will limit traffic to one of the two lanes Monday and Tuesday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.