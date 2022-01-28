Emergency Water Repairs In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District’s maintenance crews are making emergency water repairs on North Stewart Street in downtown Sonora.

TUD reports that North Stewart Street is closed at the intersection of Columbia Way. A detour is set up so you will want to avoid the area if possible. Customers along North Stewart Street may experience low to no water pressure while the repairs are being made. The work started at 8:30am and should be completed by 2pm.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com . Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.