Cloudy
54 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Emergency Water Repairs In Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
TUD Logo

TUD Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District’s maintenance crews are making emergency water repairs on North Stewart Street in downtown Sonora.

TUD reports that North Stewart Street is closed at the intersection of Columbia Way. A detour is set up so you will want to avoid the area if possible. Customers along North Stewart Street may experience low to no water pressure while the repairs are being made. The work started at 8:30am and should be completed by 2pm.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 