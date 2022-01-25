State Lawmaker Pushing To Eliminate Student COVID Vaccine Exemptions

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers will debate a new proposal that would eliminate personal belief exemptions for students once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes mandatory to attend classes.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans in October to make the vaccine a requirement for students to attend in person once it receives full FDA approval. However, he indicated there will be exemptions authorized for things like personal or medical reasons.

Democratic Senator Richard Pan, a pediatrician, yesterday introduced the “Keep Schools Open and Safe Act.” It would specifically eliminate personal belief exemptions for students.

Pan says, “The most effective way to keep schools open and safe is to ensure the COVID vaccination rate of students and school staff is as high as possible.”

We reported earlier that many local Mother Lode schools are anticipating a decline in enrollment if vaccine requirements go into effect. It was the focus of a myMotherLode.com blog recently authored by Calaveras Superintendent Scott Nanik.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher put out a statement immediately after Pan’s legislation unveiling, stating, “Rural schools will ultimately be the hardest hit by this new child vaccine mandate. Enrollment will drastically decline, school district budgets will crumble, and the learning and social losses will be massive. We cannot let this happen.”

Those who decline to get the vaccine would have to take part in school learning outside of the classroom such as independent study.