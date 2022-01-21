Partly Cloudy
Fire Related Vegetation Ordinance In Development In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is in the process of creating a new vegetation ordinance that will impact properties related to things like defensible space and other fire safety measures.

A goal is to increase resiliency. It could have a notable impact on homes with or without structures. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature an update on its development with District One Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg, City of Sonora Fire Chief Aimee New and Tuolumne County Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Murphy.

A public meeting will also be held this coming Wednesday where community members can ask questions and give input.

