Two Drivers Arrested For DUI In Sonora Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two drivers involved in an accident in Sonora last week both ended up being arrested for DUI, but weirder is what they did right after the collision.

The crash happened near Springfield Road just before 11 p.m. recently. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reported that 26-year-old Kylie McGlothern of Vallecito was driving a 2014 Mazda sedan northbound on Shaws Flat Road. Behind her in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup was 27-year-old Desiree Rodrigues of Sonora along with her passengers, 25-year-old Green Selene of Sonora and 27-year-old Zackery Moore of Sonora. McGlothern suddenly slowed her vehicle and Rodrigues was unable to stop, rear-ending the sedan.

What happened next was surprising, as Machado detailed, “The unique part is that both drivers left the scene in one vehicle. As they drove away a deputy followed and was able to stop the on South Airport Road near Horseshoe Bend. He contacted the drivers and both appeared to be intoxicated.”

Selene and Rodrigues sustained minor injuries. After treatment at Adventist Health Sonora Rodrigues was arrested for DUI. McGlothern was not hurt and was also arrested for driving under the influence at the scene.