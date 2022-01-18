Spike In COVID Cases Forcing Closure Of Toyon Middle School

Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Toyon Middle School In the Valley Springs area on Double Springs Road in Calaveras County will be closed for the rest of the week due to a surge in COVID infections creating a staffing shortage.

Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent made this announcement to students, staff and parents, stating, “After much discussion and assessing/analyzing of the situation and conditions specific to COVID and impacts on staffing, a decision has been made” to cancel in-person classes. Campbell outlined that decision providing these reasons and next steps:

We are shifting to Independent Study (virtual learning model) at Toyon Middle School for the remainder of this week (Weds-Fri, 1/19-1/21) …with a plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, 1/24

This direction is due to current and projected staff shortages at TMS (between 5-7 certificated and 3-4 classified staff) that presents impacts and concerns for health, safety and quality of programs, operations, supports and services

Students and staff will be expected to engage in three days of virtual learning opportunities through Google Classroom (communication from teachers to students/parents will provide greater details)

We will need to have students on Independent Study contracts (within 30 days), will hope the state will accept these days as instructional days, or may look at a waiver for the days but will also have to prepare to make up these days at the end of the year if not. Pursuing the Independent Study option puts us in a better position regarding possible waivers and not having to make up the three days

Districtwide we will have a need for 11-19 certificated subs, dependent upon the day this week, and look to have anywhere from 7-9 positions left uncovered…at this point

Even using district and site administration, given the districtwide needs, we are unable to effectively and sufficiently cover all the positions we need to

We will monitor, assess and adjust on a daily basis…and make decisions based upon the impacts, needs and capacity to address them, with health and safety as a priority.