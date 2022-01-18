Republican Leader’s Statement On The Latest Jobs Report

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) issued a statement on the latest disappointing jobs report.

McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Our economy should be soaring right now, but the policies of this administration continue to stifle growth and hold back American businesses and workers. President Biden has been in office for nearly a year, and our economy is still missing millions of pre-pandemic jobs, consumers are facing inflationary pressure not felt in nearly 40 years, and employers continue to struggle with a persistent labor shortage.

The December jobs report is another massive miss, falling two hundred thousand jobs short of expectations. The labor participation rate should be climbing; instead the world’s greatest economy is being smothered by Washington Democrats’ government overreach and mandates.

In less than 12 months, the Biden administration has sabotaged what should have been a V-shaped recovery. House Republicans will continue to commit to supporting job creation and getting us back to the thriving economy we had before the pandemic.”

