Federal Lands And Parks Waive Fees In Honor Of MLK

Sonora, CA — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there is free entrance to federal parks like Yosemite and day-use areas like those around New Melones Reservoir.

Also, schools, government institutions and banks are closed because of the holiday.

There was no in-person Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr. event again this year due to COVID. Instead, committee members made signs available that are up in various locations around Tuolumne County. Some have famous sayings of Dr. King, such as “Whatever affects one directly, affects us all indirectly.”

In addition, some committee members will be meeting at Courthouse Park at noon today to display signs.