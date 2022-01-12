Motherlode Martin Luther King Jr Committee Promotes Dr. King’s Legacy

MLK yard sign View Photo

The Motherlode Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that has existed since 1995 for the purpose of promoting the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and presenting programs that honor his life and the ideals he embodied through his work.

Marlys Bell, Motherlode Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee member, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The purpose of the committee is to progressively increase awareness of the relevancy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s ideals and how they apply to the social issues confronting the local communities in both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

The committee strives to do so in a way that people can more effectively promote, engage and inspire leadership, so that local leaders are emboldened as they pursue changing cultures and growing communities in the light of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.

The committee’s straightforward vision is “We the people of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are informed and aware of how injustice exists/manifests locally and how it impacts each and all of us as we work together to create environment, social and economic justice.”

In the years before the pandemic, the committee hosted annual Martin Luther King Jr Birthday Celebration fundraisers at Sonora High School. They were almost always held on Martin Luther King Jr Day. These annual events and programs with guest speakers and powerful messages were well attended. The pandemic has cancelled that annual fundraiser.

This year in lieu of a physical location and celebration, the committee will take up residence at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora. The will be distributing both Yard Signs (see picture) and bookmarks. There is no fee for these items however, donations are both encouraged and appreciated.

If you are unable to attend on Monday, you can mail a check to Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr Committee, P.O. Box 254, Tuolumne CA 95379. Your donation is tax-deductible.

Bell adds that another way that you can help. If you make purchases from Amazon, you can sign up for Amazon Smile and designate the Motherlode Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee as the recipient of the 0.5% Amazon donation. This does not add to your purchase price; Amazon donates. To sign up go to smile.amazon.com.

