CHP Identifies Victims In Two Deadly Crashes

Fatal Highway 108 Crash - photo courtesy of @tuolumnecountycode3 View Photos

Sonora, CA – The CHP Sonora Unit has released the names of the victims in two recent fatal crashes.

Both of the accidents involved area highways with one of the victims being a local man riding a motorcycle.

“The name of the deceased rider involved in fatal crash that occurred on Mono Way at State Route 108 on January 10th was 66-year-old Christopher David Harrison of Tuolumne,” disclosed CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado.

The collision happened at the onramp to the Highway 108 bypass Monday afternoon. Harrison’s motorcycle collided with a Jeep at the intersection, as earlier detailed here. Machado updated, “We’re trying to determine where the vehicles were positioned prior to the crash and see where in the intersection which vehicles entered at which point. We’re still interviewing witnesses to determine which if any vehicle had run the red light, or if both vehicles were in the intersection at a red light.”

The other fatal crash happened on Highway 120 and La Grange Road on Saturday, January 8th. The CHP detailed the victim crossed over the double yellow-line colliding head-on with another vehicle, as earlier reported here. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Michael Baugh of Modesto.

“They are still awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash,” relayed Machado.