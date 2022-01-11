Clear
Motorcyclist Dies In Mono Way Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — There was a fatal crash that occurred late Monday afternoon on Mono Way near the onramp to the Highway 108 bypass.

The CHP reports that a 66-year-old unidentified Tuolumne man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Mono Way and made a left turn across the traffic lane toward Highway 108. At the same time, a Jeep driven by Jamie Fernandez of Sonora traveled eastbound through the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was killed and Fernandez suffered minor injuries.

CHP Officer Steve Machado says that one of the vehicles had failed to stop for a red traffic signal, however, officials are still piecing together all of the details, and have not released any info regarding who was at fault in the crash.

The CHP adds that there is no indication that there were any drugs or alcohol involved, that the rider was wearing a helmet, and Fernandez was wearing a seatbelt.

