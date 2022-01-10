Modesto Man Killed In Highway 108 Head-on Crash

Fatal Highway 108 Crash - photo courtesy of @tuolumnecountycode3 View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — A head-on crash on Saturday evening on Highway 108 near J-59 took the life of a Modesto man.

The Sonora Area CHP office reports that the unidentified 36-year-old man was driving a Hyundai sedan westbound when he attempted an illegal pass over the double yellow lines of a Subaru driven by Chunli Yao of Pleasanton.

The Modesto man then struck an oncoming eastbound pickup truck driven by Ronnie Henley of Waterford. Debris then also hit Yao’s vehicle.

Henley sustained serious injuries and was transported to Doctors Medical Center for medical treatment. Yao was not injured.

The Modesto man that cause the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Steve Machado says, “It is undetermined if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification to his family.”

The crash happened at 5:30pm on Saturday and the cleanup/investigation impacted traffic for several hours.