Local Highway Road Projects Continue

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode this week of January 16 to 22.

Work continues on Highway 108 at the Hess Avenue/Peaceful Oak Road, this week the work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 49 at the Parrotts Ferry Road the construction continues as detailed here. Roadway excavation is planned to impact Highway 49 from 7 AM to 5 PM Tuesday through Friday.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Redhill Road four miles from the New Melones Bridge to Carson Creek a tenth of a mile there will be one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 3 PM on Thursday, expect 10-minute delays.

On Highway 49 from Birds Way to Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street be aware of sign work on Wednesday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Mariposa area the 23 miles from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road will have one lane closed for crack sealing operations. The work is scheduled for Tuesday to Friday from 8 AM to 3:50 PM.

On Highway 120 in Tuolumne from Old Priest Grade Road and the 27 miles to the West Boundary Yosemite Park a moving closure and limited right shoulder closures will allow for sweeping operations. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras at Boards Crossing the right shoulder will be closed for highway construction.

On Highway 12 from Burson Road to Evans Road/West Old Highway the right shoulder will be closed for utility work. ON Highway 26 at Sandy Gulch Road the right shoulder will be closed for highway construction.

On Highway 132 at Bonds Flat Road drainage work will limit traffic to one-way Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 AM to 5 PM, Friday they will end early at 3 PM.