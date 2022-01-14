2nd Annual CAMMIES Will Take Place Online This Saturday Evening

CAMMIES awards presentation will take place from 7 pm to 10 pm as LIVE web streaming video and internet radio View Photo

Creative Copperopolis and EventCity.net are proud to present the Second Annual Calaveras Arts and Music Awards, aka The CAMMIES, which recognizes and honors the artistic and cultural contributions made to the tri-county Calaveras, Amador and Tuolumne community by the region’s best Artists, Musicians, Bands, Venues, Performing Arts Groups and Producers.

Richard Varrasso of Creative Copperopolis, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The CAMMIES, emceed by Leilani Hollywood, of Leilani and the Distractions, will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 7 to 10 pm at the Copperopolis Armory. The CAMMIES will be broadcast live at https://www.creativecopperopolis.com/ and recorded for future web and TV broadcasts.

The CAMMIES Awards is co-produced by Varrasso, who is a former Bay Area music industry executive and is now a Copperopolis resident and Nolan Apostle or EventCity.net.

Mr. Varrasso, over his storied four decade music industry career, managed legendary rock musicians Ronnie Montrose and Greg Kihn and worked with other iconic recording artists such as Sammy Hagar, Journey, Santana, and Jefferson Starship. Mr. Apostle’s Valley Springs-based EventCity.net is a multifaceted live music, conference and food event production and management company serving Northern California.

Due to Omnicron Covid-19 variant concerns, the producers were forced to announce this week some event modifications, the most important of which is the CAMMIE Awards is now a by-invitation-only event. Those who purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund.

But again, everyone will now be able to watch the Awards for free this Saturday evening from 7 PM to 10 PM at https://www.creativecopperopolis.com

The CAMMIES Awards Presentation is sponsored by Creative Copperopolis, The Murphys School of Music, Cal.Net, EventCity.net, Hawaiian Spring Water, and Rough Boys Movie.

