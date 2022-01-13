1 Death 117 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 54 Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health Covid-19 Cases By Episode Date View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports a man in his 80s has died due to Coivd-19. There are 117 new Covid-19 positive cases identified since yesterday, 112 are community cases and 5 are Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The newly reported community cases include 30 cases age 17 or younger and 16 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases increased 85 to 586 including 6 people who are hospitalized.

Tuolumne Public Health Officials says, “We are aware that testing results from the [state Covid testing] site have been delayed due to high usage statewide. Currently, we are seeing results take up to 4 or 5 days.”

Tuolumne health officials also say, “While our COVID response team continues case investigation and contact tracing efforts, due to the large increase in cases that we are experiencing, we will not reach everyone with a personal phone call.” Vaccination and other COVID-related data is on the State website. Tuolumne residents who receive a positive test result will likely receive a text or email from a “Virtual Agent” that will provide information on what to do next. Health Officials say, “You can help slow the spread of Covid-19 by responding to texts, calls, or emails, and self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, get vaccinated or boosted.” Updated to the most recent Isolation & Quarantine guidelines the Tuolumne health order is here.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients is 9 down 35.7% from the prior day’s 14-day average. The state reports no ICU beds available in Tuolumne County out of six.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: six girls and five boys age 11 or younger, nine girls and 10 boys age 12 to 17, 10 women and seven men age 18 to 29, 11 women and nine men in their 30s, eight women and six men in their 40s, 10 women and five men in their 50s, five women and four men in their 60s, three woman and two men in their 70s, and two men in their 80s.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 94 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,693 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,194 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps and has tested 52% of the prison’s population in the past 14 days. There are 73 staff members reporting they have Covid an increase of 3 out of 1,160. A total of 506 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 113.7 from 104.9 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 24 individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,835 have been released from isolation. The lowest number of active cases since July was 62 on November 29th. The county sends samples from residents for sequencing which takes time, so far the Omicron Covid-19 variant has not been detected yet. A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 54 new cases since yesterday. There are 22 more active cases for a total of 112 active cases including two Covid hospitalizations. Ten of the new cases are age 17 or younger and nine are age 65 and older, in total 884 under age 17 and 834 over 65 have been identified with Covid. There are 34 more counted as recovered for a total of 4,743 cases and 55.99% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations remains at two with no increase or decrease and there remain five ICU beds available.

Mariposa Health officials report they may not be contacting all cases due to the large number who have tested positive. They request those with symptoms or a positive test stay home to reduce the spread. Mariposa shares that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms can appear from 2-14 days, and with the Omicron variant seem to most often appear 2-4 days. Here is what they recommend to do if you have any symptoms or feel sick:

Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care.

Do not visit public areas.

Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency. Details are at cdc.gov.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus home tests/rapid tests as detailed there.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots are recommended. The CDC is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds receive a Covid vaccine booster 28 days after their second shot. The CDC also now recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/11 66 278 (9) 196 4,170

(62) Calaveras 1/12 54 112 (2) 314 4,949

(94) Mariposa 1/12 39 68 (12) 237 2,039

(18) Mono 1/12 56 195 285 2,260

(5) Stanislaus 1/12 802 7,342 (161) 7,486 92,459

(1,501) Tuolumne 1/12 117 586 (6) 982 9,266 (152) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020