Monday’s Winter Weather Advisory For The Sierra Nevada

Snow In Sierra View Photo

Another weather system will bring snow to the mountains of Northern California tonight into early this week.

The heaviest snow will occur over the foothills and mountains to the north of Redding late tonight into Monday evening. If you are traveling, significant travel impacts will affect Interstate 5 north of Redding.

Lighter snowfall accumulations will impact the Sierra Nevada from Monday into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, from 7 AM Monday through 7 AM Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation, will range from three inches two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Strong winds will also accompany this weather system and could cause limited visibility at times as well as down weakened trees, tree branches and power lines.

If you`re planning travel over the mountains over the next couple of days, plan on slippery road conditions and stay in touch with the latest forecasts.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.