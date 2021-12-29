Calaveras Updates On Warming Centers/Road Closures

Calaveras county OES snow fall chart 12-29-21 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – As thousands remain without power in Calaveras County due to extreme cold that followed the heavy snowfall from winter storms, Office of Emergency Services (OES) officials released this update on warming centers and road closures.

The overnight shelter has closed, but the three warming centers in Arnold, West Point, and Murphys reopened at 3 p.m. today and will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight. They originally opened yesterday, click here for the locations. OES officials detailed that the centers have complementary Personal Resiliency Kits available that contain a light snack, a bottle of water, a device charger, and a blanket. They note it is one kit per person.

While work continues around the clock to clear roadways, here are the latest on the work and road closures as provided by the county:

Dorrington/Arnold Area efforts are concentrated on getting at least one lane open on all roads. Equipment in use includes 7 snow plow trucks, 6 dump trucks, 2 graders, and 2 loaders.

Glencoe/West Point Area has 3 snow plow trucks active.

San Andreas/Mountain Ranch/Mokelumne Hill has 2 snow plow trucks in service at this time.

Jenny Lind/Valley Springs have no major issues to report. Crew members have been assigned to other districts to assist with snow and tree removal efforts.

As of 11:30 am road closures due to down power lines and trees include:

East Murray Creek at Rail Road Flat Road in Mountain Ranch

Lily Gap Road at Skull Flat Road in West Point

Lower Moran Road in Arnold: Lightning Lane to Love Creek Road and Segale Drive to Lightning Lane