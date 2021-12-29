Warming And Overnight Shelters Open In Mother Lode

Snow Fall In Calaveras County 12-28-21 View Photo

Sonora, CA – With another round of snow headed into the region and many in the Mother Lode without electricity, Tuolumne and Calaveras county’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) are making sure people have a warm place to go.

In Tuolumne County, one warming center and a shelter will be open overnight for those without power as provided below:

Enrichment Center: 102 Hospital Rd. Sonora, CA 95370 — Open starting today @ 7 p.m. and open until 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 29). For those who are looking for a place to warm up (no overnight stay)

Word of Life Fellowship will serve as a Warming Center 24630 CA-108 Mi-Wuk Village, CA 95346 — Open limited hours this afternoon into early evening and then again tomorrow during the day. No overnight stay is available.

OES officials also encourage the public to “stay off the roads unless necessary and to be patient as our county crews get roads plowed or clear of debris.”

In Calaveras County, due to extreme cold and the risk to the public, warming Centers are open in Arnold, West Point, and Murphys.

Warming Centers

Arnold Independence Hall: 1445 Blagen Road Arnold, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

West Point Community Hall: 22283 Highway 26, West Point, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Warming Center & Shelter:

Murphys Fire District Training Center 58 Jones Street Murphys, Open 3 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect with details here. OES officials provided these current mountain conditions:

Dangerous travel conditions

Extended travel delays and chain controls likely with road closures

Significant reduction in visibility at times from blowing snow

Public Works has snow removal crews working around the clock, while Caltrans continues to work clearing the State Highways. Road closures due to down power lines and trees as of 3 p.m. include:

East Murray Creek to Rail Road Flat Road

Lower Moran Road in Arnold: Lightning Lane to Love Creek Road and Segale Drive to Lightning Lane

For assistance with transportation, call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450.