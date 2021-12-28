A New Winter Storm Warning For The Mother Lode

Snow in Soulsbyville (1-12-17) View Photo

A break in the snow early this morning is not expected to last long.

Mostly light snow will redevelop and spread over Northern California today, with new accumulations ranging from one to three inches, above the 2,000 foot elevation.

After that, another round of moderate to heavy snow is expected tonight and Wednesday with continued low snow levels and snow accumulations ranging from four to twenty inches above the 2,000 foot elevation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, effective now until 10 PM Wednesday.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet, from 10 AM this morning through 4 PM Wednesday.

In Mariposa County, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the foothills and the central Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday. The total snow accumulations there will range from four to fourteen inches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for slippery road conditions. Check road conditions before traveling. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some of the roads remain closed or impassable.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.