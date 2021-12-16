Continued Snowfall Creating Hazardous Driving

Spin out on Tuolumne Road on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 View Photos

Sonora, CA – With the second round of storms hitting the Mother Lode, the CHP wants to give drivers a refresher course on snow driving safety.

The wet weather is forecast to bring hazardous driving conditions even to the lower elevations with a Winter Storm Warning in the Mother Lode, as detailed here.

The picture in the image box shows how more than five cars spun out on Tuolumne Road during Tuesday’s storm. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado instructs on one common problem in the area.

“Whenever the roads have chain controls in Tuolumne County it is a 25-mph maximum and if you have to drive slower then please do,” stated Machado. He added, “Even though you have 4-wheel drive or all-wheel drive you are still required to carry chains with you.”

The coming storm with the frigid temps could result in ice making the roadways slick. Machado recommends,

“If you start to find yourself losing control don’t immediately stab at the brakes hard because that will also induce a slide. Try to steer your way through it. To prevent sliding in the first place, try to drive as safe as possible and just drive at a speed that you are comfortable driving.”

For additional winter driving tips provided by the CHP, click here.