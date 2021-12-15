Snow falls in Twain Harte View Photo

Another winter storm is set to impact Northern California later today through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area.

The National Weather Service has issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet and the Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM this afternoon through 10 AM Thursday.

The snow levels will range from 1,000 to 2,000 feet today, gradually rising on Thursday.

Total snow accumulations of half-a-foot to three feet are expected above the 3,000 foot elevation.

Significant travel delays and difficult mountain travel are anticipated.

Strong winds gusting as high as forty mph will further reduce visibilities during this event, with local whiteout conditions possible. Travel may become impossible.

The cold wind chills, as low as twenty-five below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM this evening.

Southerly winds will increase across California during the morning hours as the storm system impacts the region.

South/southeast winds of twenty to thirty mph with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph are expected.

The strong winds may down weakened branches or trees, and cause local power outages. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations.

Driving could be difficult for high-profile vehicles, especially on east-west oriented roadways. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The winds will decrease in the late evening hours.