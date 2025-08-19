Jeffries: Donald Trump’s Takeover Of DC Police

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement regarding President Trump’s takeover of the DC Police.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The Trump administration has consistently broken the law and violated the Constitution to further the personal and political agenda of a wannabe king. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and cowardly Republicans have done nothing to make life more affordable for everyday Americans.

President Trump’s plan to federalize Washington, D.C.’s local police department and unleash the National Guard on the city’s youth and homeless population has no basis in law and will put the safety of the people of our Nation’s capital in danger.

The Republican Party has zero credibility on the issue of law and order. The violent crime rate in Washington, D.C. is at a thirty-year low. Donald Trump doesn’t care about public safety. On his first day in office, he pardoned hundreds of violent felons—many of whom brazenly assaulted law enforcement officers on January 6.

We stand with the residents of the District of Columbia and reject this unjustified power grab as illegitimate.”

