15 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 15 new Covid cases since yesterday, 12 are unvaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active cases remain at 70 including three unvaccinated people who are hospitalized. Today’s newly reported cases include five cases age 17 or younger and four cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: one girl and two boys age 0 to 11, two boys age 12 to 17, two women age 18 to 29, one woman and two men in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 60s, one woman and one man their 70s and one man in his 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 19.9 from 19.4 per 100,000 population. A total of 15 individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,204 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,422 community cases and 148 deaths. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November and 7 this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne.

A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Tuolumne also shared information about ways to manage needle fears and phobia, “Many people do not like needles as part of medical procedures when they receive care. But for some, the fear of needles is so great that it might prevent them from getting life-saving medical care, like vaccinations. This fear often affects children but can affect adults, too.” Estimates show that as many as 2 in 3 children and 1 in 4 adults have strong fears around needles. For ways to manage this fear and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here.

California Public Health As detailed here the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings. In all indoor public settings masks are to be worn irrespective of vaccine status through January 15, 2022. The CDPH stated the move was in response to increasing case rates and hospitalizations to slow the spread of both Delta, the highly transmissible Omicron variant, to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega-events, and issued a new travel advisory.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be open next Friday, Dec. 24th from 7 AM to 1 PM and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25th for the Christmas holiday.

The Tuolumne County State testing site is generally open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots and vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers more details are here. CDPH notes unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from November 21, 2021 to November 27, 2021) Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from November 14, 2021 to November 20, 2021). Unvaccinated people were 13.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from November 7, 2021 to November 13, 2021).