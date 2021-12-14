Victim In Deadly HWY 12 Crash Identified

Fatal Crash on HWY 12 In Wallace Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 View Photo

Wallace, CA — Sadly, the CHP reported the victim in a fatal crash on Highway 12 in the Wallace area last week was a 25-year-old woman from Stockton.

The deceased was Makayla Matlock Moody. She was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon eastbound on the highway near Wards Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9th. At an unknown speed and for unknown reasons, her vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic. Moody’s car smashed head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado going about 55 mph per the CHP. It was being driven by 52-year-old Michael Fredrickson of Farmington, as earlier reported here.

While not targeting the weather for causing the accident, the CHP did note that it may have played a role as it was raining at the time and the roadway was wet. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and they came to rest on opposite shoulders. Fredrickson suffered moderate injuries in the collision. The CHP reported that drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in this crash.