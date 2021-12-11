Deadly HWY 12 Head-on Crash

Fatal crash on HWY 12 In Wallace View Photo

Wallace, CA – A female driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 yesterday morning in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

The collision occurred east of Wards Avenue, south of Camache Reservoir, just before 11 a.m. The CHP has not yet released the name of the deceased woman, citing pending notification of family. They report the unidentified woman was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon eastbound when for unknown reasons she crossed the double-yellow lines directly into the path of 52-year-old Michael Fredrickson of Farmington in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The two vehicles hit head-on and the force of the impact pushed both the Neon and pickup off the roadway onto opposite shoulders.

Fredrickson suffered moderate injuries and it was raining when the wreck happened but it is unclear if the wet roads played a role. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in this collision, according to the CHP.