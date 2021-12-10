Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow To The Mountains

Snow On Road View Photo

A Frost Advisory remains in effect for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning.

This morning temperatures range from the upper twenties to lower thirties.

Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow to the mountains of northern California. The snow will first arrive in northwestern Shasta County on Saturday afternoon, spreading southeast into the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada from Saturday evening through late Tuesday night.

The snow levels will gradually lower over time through late Monday and Tuesday.

Expect major snowfall above 4,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations will range from one to six feet above the 5,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Anticipate significant travel delays with extremely difficult to impossible travel over the mountains. Significant reductions in visibility are likely.

Strong winds with gusts around sixty-five mph, will further reduce visibilities during this event with white-out conditions.

Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.