Second Weekend In December Events

Downtown Sonora's Courthouse Park becomes Christmas Tree Lane View Photo

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, here is an overview from our events calendar.

The Pine Cone Singers will present their Winter concert “We Wish You the Merriest” on Dec. 10th, at 7:00 PM, with repeated performances on Dec. 11th and 12th at 2:00 PM. Event details are here.

As detailed here the Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services is Friday and the Coat Drive is Saturday. Details about donating are here.

This Friday night Tuolumne is hosting their Christmas Parade around Westside Memorial Park as detailed here.

MYACT is doing the last performances of their community production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This version of Cinderella is inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. Times are listed in the Community Event Calendar here.

At Sierra Repertory’s Columbia Fallon House Theater, Meet Me in St. Louis, A Live Radio Play is being performed through December 19th as detailed here. Murphys Creek Theatre is doing the last performances of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) this weekend as detailed here.

Join CrossFit Sonora in honoring Captain John T Berger with the Johnny 232 workout Saturday, December 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The registration fee and the proceeds benefit the Captain John T Berger scholarship fund through the Sonora Area Foundation as detailed in the event calendar here.

The Grinch will be visiting Downtown Sonora from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sonora Chamber of Commerce says courtesy of their friends at Lowes, the Grinch will be handing out candy canes. Whether or not you’d touch him with “a thirty-nine and a half-inch pole,” the Chamber notes the famed Dr. Seuss character is offering opportunities for a meet and greet.

This Saturday and next Saturday meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s House in Courthouse Park on Washington Street from 2 to 4 p.m. for photos, crafting and storytime. Santa will be there from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and later this month is Santa’s Christmas Joy with “Papa Santa” at Santa’s House in Courthouse Park courtesy of the City of Sonora.

Saturday night is also Second Saturday in Downtown Sonora with shops open later and live music. From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Linoberg Street there will be a Light Show Projection with music by The Mirth & Glee Singers and a MakerLab Craft Table featuring beads and washers for jewelry making. Next Saturday there will be another light show and more music with ornaments at the craft table. Visitors may also vote for their favorite Christmas tree in Courthouse Park, details are here.

The Sierra Bible Church is hosting The Magic of Christmas with Illusionist Matt Adams. More information is in the event listing here.

The Summerville Parent Nursery School Christmas Shop is happening at Mount Brow Vineyards Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bring your child to shop homemade crafts and gifts, all proceeds help keep the preschool running. Details are here.

Angels Camp has lights and the voting finale in the citywide holiday decorating challenge is Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Groveland is hosting a Holiday Christmas Craft Fair with local artisans Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Around the Horn Brewery. Indigeny Reserve is hosting a Winter Wonderland Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with tickets for wreath making, artisan craft vendors, and food.

Jamestown Outdoor Marketplace is also Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, live music and crafts.

At Columbia State Historic Park there is the All-Equestrian Christmas Parade. Judging is at 9 a.m. and the parade is at 11 a.m. Later, enjoy the Las Posadas Nativity Procession on Sunday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Las Posadas is a Spanish tradition that re-enacts the biblical story of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem on the original Christmas Eve. The people of Columbia put on their own version of Las Posadas each December–with a distinctive 1850s flavor including singing Christmas carols by candlelight. Details about the free event are here. Next weekend is the Miner’s Christmas.