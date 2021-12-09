Tuolumne City Christmas Parade This Friday Night

One of the smaller Christmas parades in the Mother Lode will take place this Friday night.

James Wood, Tuolumne Park And Recreation District Office Manager, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Hundreds of residents and out-of-town visitors will line the streets of downtown Tuolumne (around Westside Memorial Park) to watch the local Christmas Parade.

For the residents of Tuolumne City, this is a very well-supported annual tradition.

It’s a chance for neighbors to come together in an often chilly but highly festive atmosphere. There is plenty of cheer for several familiar faces.

“We have a good number of entries so far”, said Wood, “and we’ll take new entries right up until the last minute.”

The Christmas Parade begins at 6 PM Friday. In case you miss any of the entries the first time, all of the entries will pass by the park again. Yes, this is the parade that gives everybody the chance to see each entry twice.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will set up near Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall to take photos with the children.

To enter the parade or to find out more information, call 209-928-1214.

