Fundraiser Radiothon For Interfaith Friday

Sonora, CA – As part of a festive holiday season Clarke Broadcasting is kicking off its Mother Lode Cash and Coat Drive for Interfaith Social Services this week on Friday, December 10th. Tune into Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN on Friday morning to help a great cause.

The on-air cash drive radiothon will begin on both stations at 6 a.m. Through the years the community’s generosity has greatly helped those in need both through cash donations during the Radiothon and donations of coats and jackets at the coat drive. Drop off coats Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Interfaith located at 18500 Striker Ct in Sonora. Donations make a difference in the lives of the unemployed, single parents and the elderly among others as well as provide things like groceries, medicine, pet care items, or keeping the heat on. You can drop off your cash or check donation Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at our studios at 342 S. Washington, in Downtown Sonora.

One hundred percent of all donations go to Interfaith Social Services to help Tuolumne County families in need. This year help if you can, the past two years have been hard for most and even harder on those members of our community who find it difficult to make ends meet. According to Interfaith Director Cathy Peacock, over the past five years they have distributed over 6,200 garments, but today the need is even greater.

For more details and to donate online now visit the Cash Drive event page. There is also a blog about other recent events here.