Frost Advisory Issued Tonight For The Mother Lode

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet until 4 PM this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulations of two to eight inches is expected above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Snow is occurring this morning and winds are gusting along the ridgetops as high as forty-five mph.

Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Friday morning from 2 AM through 10 AM.

Cold air will invade the region tonight.

Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to lower into the upper twenties and lower thirties with widespread frost formation expected.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.