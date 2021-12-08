Fog In Mariposa County This Morning, Snow In The Mountains Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Mariposa County foothills and the Central and Southern San Joaquin Valley through 10 AM this morning.

Visibility in the dense fog ranges from 200 feet to less than a quarter of a mile.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility.

If you are driving and encounter fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet from 4 PM this afternoon until 4 PM Thursday.

Total snow accumulations will range from one to fifteen inches above the 4,500 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Wind gusts as high as fifty mph are likely on exposed ridgetops and along the crest.

With the expected snow, plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for snow covered roads and reduced visibilities at times. Use caution while driving.

Weather conditions will be dangerous for hikers and campers, especially along the Pacific Crest Trail.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.