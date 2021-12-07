Stormy Weather Closes Mountain Passes

Sonora, CA – All three of the Mountain Passes have been closed as cold wet weather has moved into the region and will linger for the next two days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, as earlier reported here. Caltrans District 10 spokesperson Bob Highfill says the decision was made to close Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass at 2 p.m. yesterday (Mon. 6).

“The estimated time for reopening the passes will be determined by the impact of the weather. These are not considered to be season closures at this time pending further notice,” detailed Highfill.

Yosemite National Park has also closed Highway 120 Tioga Pass due to the approaching inclement weather. Whether this will result in its season closure will depend on how much snow accumulates, the condition of the roadway and the weather forecast for the weeks to follow.

The last time the Mountain Passes were shut down was in November for a blustery, snowy storm. After the system passed, road crews removed fallen trees, snow and ice from the passes. All were reopened on November 15th, as reported here.

Highfill added that Caltrans encourages motorists to winterize their vehicles and travel with an emergency kit and chains during this time of year. To find out road conditions 24/7 go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on traffic.