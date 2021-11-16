Mountain Passes Reopen

Sonora Pass Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The California Department of Transportation opened Highway 108/Sonora Pass at 1:00 pm and Ebbetts Pass at 3:00 pm Monday, November 15th after a storm closure.

Crews were able to remove snow, ice, fallen trees, and debris from a recent winter storm that impacted the Sierra Nevadas. Motorists are cautioned that even with reopened roadways, wet and slick conditions are still prevalent and are reminded to drive safely and be alert for crews and equipment in the area. For the safety of workers and other motorists please remember to “Be Work Zone Alert”