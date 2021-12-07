Sierra Nevada Snow Is Expected

Highway 108 Sonora Pass with snow on the roadway from recent storm system View Photo

A storm system will approach northern California on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it accumulating snowfall into Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet from 4 PM Wednesday through 4 PM Thursday.

The snow levels will start out around 6,000 to 7,000 feet, before falling down to 4,500 to 5,500 feet by Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected overnight and early Thursday with the majority of the accumulation above 5,000 feet.

There may be some light flurries down to 3,500 to 4,000 feet as the system exits the region later on Thursday.

The total snow accumulations will range from five to fifteen inches above the 5,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Wind gusts up to forty mph are possible over exposed crests.

If you have mountain travel plans, be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions, snow covered and slippery roads, reduced visibilities, chain controls, and travel delays. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Conditions will be dangerous for hikers and campers, especially along the Pacific Crest Trail.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.