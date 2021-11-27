Mild Weather Keeps CAL Fire Busy Burning

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – While Several prescribed burns have already been set ablaze this weekend in the Mother Lode, more will be ignited next week.

CAL Fire crews have already been working in Calaveras County in the Arnold area, as detailed here. And Monday (Nov. 29) crews will conduct two burns in West Point and Valley Springs, as reported here. Also, starting the first of the week will be on the South Park Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) project. It is located in Northern Tuolumne County, south of Calaveras Big Trees State Park, in the area of Windy Gap area, see map below.

CAL Fire officials detail, “This prescribed burn is designed to reduce hazardous forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area and provide live-fire training.” It will run through Friday (Dec. 3) with burning operations running from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and contingent on favorable conditions.

CAL Fire plans to conduct additional prescribed burns within the project area throughout the fall and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions. Resources assigned to the VMP include three engines, one fire crew, and cooperating agencies.