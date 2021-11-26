Smoke Alert In Arnold For The Weekend

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Arnold, CA – Those in the surrounding areas of Arnold and traveling along Highway 4 may see plumes of smoke rising into the sky this weekend and lingering smoke for several days due to a prescribed burn.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) will begin the burn today at the Arnold Forest Fire Station, which is south of Arnold. CAL Fire officials detailed, “This prescribed burn is designed to reduce forest fuels on approximately 9 acres and will promote timber stand health and provide training opportunities to fire personnel.”

The acreage will be set ablaze from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, as long as conditions are favorable. Smoke may be visible in the area for several days after the burn is completed over the weekend. Resources assigned to the burn will consist of 3 engines, 1 crew, and cooperating agencies.