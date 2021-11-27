Pile And Hazardous Fuel Burning To Create Smoke In Calaveras County

Cal fire Truck View Photo

San Andreas – CAL Fire will ignite two burns at the beginning of next week, one in the Valley Springs area and the other near West Point.

Both prescribed burns will begin Monday, Nov. 29th. The first ignition will be between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road in Rancho Calaveras. Several machine piles in three separate units created during a live-fire training will be burned. The public may see smoke or flames during these times in those areas as the fire is anticipated to last for 6 to 8 hours.

CAL Fire is also conducting a prescribed burning operation on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The site is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County, four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road in West Point. The burn is designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area. It is expected to be completed that day.

Additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions. Resources assigned to the VMP will consist of three engines and one fire crew.

CAL Fire notes that personnel will patrol both blazes until they are declared out.