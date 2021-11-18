17th Tuolumne County COVID Death In November

California Department of Public Health, California Vital Data (Cal-ViDa), Last modified November 10, 2021 View Photos

Tuolumne County Public Health reports a man in his 50s has died due to COVID-19, he was unvaccinated. As detailed here, at the end of October there were 121 deaths due to COVID-19 now there are 138.

California’s vital statistics most recently released records for local counties shows preliminary numbers through the end of September as charted in the images. The average number of deaths per month in Tuolumne County between 2019 and 2015 was 56.36 making 17 Covid deaths this month 30% of that average. This year already has more Tuolumne resident deaths by the end of September than in the past 7 years. The 35 COVID deaths reported in October and November are not included in the chart.

There are 30 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 28 unvaccinated. Active cases are down 17 to 132 including 8 unvaccinated people who are hospitalized. The California Department of public health reports one ICU beds available in Tuolumne which is one more than the previous day, data is delayed by a day.

Today’s newly reported cases had 8 cases age 17 or younger and 9 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 1 girl and 2 boys age 0 to 11, 3 girls and 2 boys age 12 to 17, 2 women and 2 men age 18 to 29, 1 woman and 1 man in their 30s, 2 women and 1 man in their 40s, 4 men in their 50s, 1 woman and 4 men in their 60s, 2 women and 1 man in their 70s, and 1 woman her 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 33 from 32.3 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 47 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,829 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,099 community cases and 1,621 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 18 new cases since yesterday with active cases increasing to 30, including three Covid hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began Calaveras reports 717 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 753 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.7% of their population eligible to get vaccinated. Calaveras, with a population 19.7% smaller than Tuolumne has lost 11 residents to COVID since the end of September.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Tuolumne County Public Health notes it has extended the hours for our 5 to 11-year-old COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The hours are now from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The clinic will be located at the Public Health Department. They also state the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 10am-12pm and 12:45-2:30pm at the First Presbyterian Church located at 11155 Jackson St. Columbia, CA 95310. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov For more information call (209) 533-7440.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Total Deaths Amador 11/17 40 9 3,718 57 Calaveras 11/17 30 18 4,185 85 Mariposa 11/17 48 8 1,537 17 Mono 11/17 35 4 1,558 5 Stanislaus 11/17 1,390 49 80,360 1,401 Tuolmne 11/17 132 30 7,720 138