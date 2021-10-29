36 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 74 New Cases Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 36 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 35 unvaccinated and one vaccinated. There are 23 more active cases today than yesterday, the 234 active cases including 19 who are hospitalized, two more than yesterday. California’s Hospitalization Statistics reports four ICU bed available in Tuolumne county. They report six ICU beds total and three more ICU beds available from the prior day. Adventist Health Sonora has 152 beds total and sends patients to other hospitals in the region as necessary.

Today’s newly reported cases had 9 cases age 17 or younger and 11 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 5 girls and 1 boy age 0 to 11, 1 girl and 2 boys age 12 to 17, 6 women and 1 man age 18 to 29, 2 women and 4 men age 30 to 39, 1 woman age 40 to 49, 2 men age 50-59, 2 women and 4 men age 60 to 69, 3 women age 70 to 79, 1 woman age 80 to 89 and 1 woman age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 50.6 from 61.3 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 59 were released from isolation since today, in all 5,319 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,674 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. There have been 121 community deaths due to COVID-19, four were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 74 new cases since yesterday and active cases increased by 21 to 123, including four Covid hospitalizations. There are 23 new cases age 17 or younger and 10 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 656 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 690 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55.6% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas on Saturday, November 6, as detailed here. Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

Mariposa County Public Health reports 5 new cases and 52 active cases including 8 hospitalizations.

This Week’s Overview (Oct. 22 – 29) Tuolumne reported a total of 231 new cases up from 172 new cases last week and Calaveras has reported 186 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were eight Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 61 new cases this week down from 66 new cases last week in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. However, at this time, you are not able to schedule a booster appointment for a vaccine that is different from your initial vaccine series. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, please call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440. They state the ability to select which vaccine will be a function activated on MyTurn soon and will provide updates when it becomes available.

Regarding the recent expansion of the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization to 5 to 11-year-olds, the recommendation by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is an important first step in the approval process. The vaccine has more steps before it will be available to the age group locally. Health officials state, “We will relay updates as they become available.”

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/29 83 27 3,559 55 Calaveras 10/29 123 74 3,935 83 Mariposa 10/29 52 5 1,400 17 Mono 10/29 74 13 1,494 5 Stanislaus 10/29 1,685 230 78,184 1,357 Tuolumne 10/29 234 36 7,294 121