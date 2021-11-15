One Death, 57 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photos

Tuolumne County Public Health reports a man in his 70s died due to COVID-19, he was unvaccinated. There are 57 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report with 42 unvaccinated. Active cases are down 26 to 126 active cases including 15 people who are hospitalized, one who is vaccinated. The California Department of public health reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne which is one less than the previous day, data is delayed by a day. The highest number of hospitalized residents was 25 on August 25th and 28th. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 57% have been vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases had 5 cases age 17 or younger and 17 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 4 girls age 0 to 11, 1 girl 12 to 17, 7 women and 2 men age 18 to 29, 6 women and 8 men in their 30s, 2 women and 2 men in their 40s, 3 women and 5 men in their 50s, 6 women and 3 men in their 60s, 3 women and 3 men in their 70s, and 1 woman and 1 man in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 33.7 from 34.9 per 100,000 population Wednesday. A total of 81 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,781 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,987 community cases and 1,621 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 54 new cases since Friday with active cases decreasing 6 to 23, including one Covid hospitalization. The new cases include 19 who are age 17 or younger and 6 who are age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 731 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 721 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.6% of their population eligible to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Tuolumne County Public Health notes it has extended the hours for our 5 to 11-year-old COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The hours are now from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The clinic will be located at the Public Health Department. They also state the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 10am-12pm and 12:45-2:30pm at the First Presbyterian Church located at 11155 Jackson St. Columbia, CA 95310. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov For more information call (209) 533-7440.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/15 46 24 3,698 57 Calaveras 11/15 23 54 4,125 85 Mariposa 11/15 67 25 1,520 17 Mono 11/15 37 7 1,538 5 Stanislaus 11/15 1,590 267 80,233 1,394 Tuolumne 11/15 126 57 7,665 136