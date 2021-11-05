Bureau of Land Management Lifts Most Fire Restrictions

Camp Fire - Wood Burning View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Bureau of Land Management(BLM) is lifting most seasonal fire restrictions, effective immediately to allow campfires and target shooting on public lands managed by the Bishop, Central Coast, Mother Lode, and Ukiah field offices in Central California. Central California District Manager Chris Heppe tells potential nature enthusiasts.

“Please use caution when lighting a campfire on public lands and ensure the flame is dead out before breaking camp.”

For people looking to enjoy the great outdoors, BLM does wish to issue a reminder that public lands that have been burned in wildland fires are still places that should be avoided. The Mother Lode field office has closed the Rocky Bar Road, located west of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County, due to the impact of the Caldor Fire. The public is reminded that while the ground may look flat, burned trees roots can give way potentially causing dangerous holes. Burned soil is also sensitive to erosion and the landscape needs time to heal.

To obtain a valid California campfire permit click here.