McClintock Introduces Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Congressman Tom McClintock (CA-04), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, introduced the Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act of 2021.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan are principal co-sponsors.

The legislation will prevent the Attorney General from making settlement payments to individuals and families who entered the United States illegally. It is a direct response to reports that the Biden Administration was proposing to pay as much as $450,000 per person to compensate families that unlawfully entered the United States.

“Who says crime doesn’t pay? Under Biden it apparently pays very well indeed,” remarked Rep. McClintock upon introducing the bill. “Law-abiding, hardworking Americans have seen their purchasing power decimated by Biden’s economic policies while he has surrendered our southern border. Paying illegal immigrants $450,000 apiece as an apology for Trump’s decision to enforce our immigration law adds insult to injury. Congress has the power of the purse, and that’s why we must act today to stop this outrageous plan in its tracks.”

“With all the challenges Americans are facing every day – including an unprecedented border crisis – providing $450,000 per person settlement payments to illegal immigrants is pure insanity,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. “This is not only an insult to the American people, but also will worsen the border crisis and lead to a business boom for drug cartels and human traffickers, who are already exploiting Democrats’ disastrous border policies.”

“Democrats lock down the economy, pay people not to work, raise your taxes, and now want to give illegal immigrants $450,000 checks paid for by American taxpayers,” said House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan. “Our bill would make sure the Attorney General can’t unilaterally make that happen.”

The Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act of 2021 has been introduced with 146 co-sponsors.

