Tuolumne County Supervisors Will Start Allowing Zoom Public Comments

Board of Supervisors (left to right) Dist. 5 Jaron Brandon, Dist. 1 David Goldemberg, Dist. 2 Ryan Campbell, Dist. 3 Anaiah Kirk and Dist. 4 Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will increase the number of ways people can comment at its upcoming government meetings.

For several months the supervisor meetings have been back open to the public, so those in attendance can comment on items at the podium. Anyone who attends is required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

Some have chosen not to attend, but still want to speak, and they have been allowed to call a telephone line and wait their turn. Effective next week, the board also announces that people who use Zoom to watch the live meetings will be allowed to comment via that platform. Participants will need to electronically raise their hands and wait to be called upon. The purpose is to make it easier for some members of the public to comment.

Supervisor meetings are typically held on the first, second and third Tuesdays of the month.