Intersection Improvements Planned Near Stone Mill Center

Dollar General - Stone Mill Center View Photo

Columbia, CA — Roadway improvements will impact traffic near the intersection of Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 49.

It is near the location of the Stone Mill Center which houses the newly opened Dollar General store.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors awarded a nearly $2-million contract to United Pavement Maintenance last month to conduct the work. The project includes widening Parrotts Ferry Road, constructing a right turn lane onto Highway 49, adding a left turn lane on Parrotts Ferry Road and eliminating the swing lane onto Parrotts Ferry Road. The work will start this coming Monday and continue through March of next year. The work hours will be 6am-6pm, Monday through Friday.

The area of Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road will be subject to periodic traffic impacts and delays.