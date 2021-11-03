Mayo Appointed To Western Region Tourism Board

Lisa Mayo - Visit TC President and CEO View Photo

Sonora, CA — The President and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West).

The group provides support and resources to over 150 western destination marketing and management organizations.

Mayo says, “I couldn’t be more honored to serve with an entity that has been a large part of my career and one of my favorite tourism organizations for more than 20 years. DMA West has been a vital part of Visit Tuolumne County over the past decade and I look forward to collaborating with industry experts to help enhance overall destination management and marketing initiatives for all members.”

Mayo will serve on the board in addition to her role of leading Vision Tuolumne County.

Her newly elected two-year term was announced during DMA West’s recent Education Summit and Vendor Showcase event in Vancouver, Washington. Mayo, a Columbia native, has led Vision Tuolumne County since 2014. A report for 2019 noted that local visitor spending had grown to $273-million and helped support over 2,400 tourism industry jobs.