Judge Throws Out Vaccine Site Harassment Law

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new state law took effect last month that prevents harassment at vaccination sites.

The law prohibited harassment within 30-feet of sites as a way to restrict protests at those locations. The Associated Press reports that US District Judge ruled yesterday that the law infringes on free speech rights.

However, other portions of the new law will stand. It remains illegal to come within 30-feet of a vaccination site for the purpose of intimidating, obstructing or injuring anyone.

Opponents had argued that the bill was written so broadly that it would also have limited protests at abortion clinics. Proponents said it was aimed at “anti-vaccine extremists” who were trying to prevent people from getting the COVID vaccine.

The law included penalties of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.