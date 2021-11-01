Supervisors To Discuss County Employee Pay Raises

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on approving agreements with various labor unions and employee groups in the county, such as the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Management Association, Executive/Confidential Unit and the Attorney’s Association.

The revised agreement would pay a cost of living adjustment (COLA) ranging from 3-10 percent. Most employees would be at three percent with some positions (various in Sheriff’s Office) bumping up to 10-percent. We reported earlier that the Sheriff’s Office has raised concerns about the ability to attract and retain staff due to the lower pay scale compared to other regional law enforcement departments.

Some of the other notable aspects: Related to all of the bargaining groups, there would be a one-time payment topping out at $1,500 for full-time workers who are employed during the COVID pandemic, and a lesser payment for relief staff. There would also be a revised retention incentive pay plan designed to hold onto existing staff that starts with a 2.5-percent pay raise after five years of continuous county service and peaks with a 20-percent raise after 25 years.

Also on Tuesday, the Board will hear a 9am update from the public health department about the COVID-19 pandemic, and at 1:30pm will be a discussion related to outdoor sirens.