Redistricting Proposal Shakes Up Tuolumne County’s Congressional District

Sonora, CA — Could Tuolumne County’s Congressional representative switch from Tom McClintock to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy?

That is how things fall under the latest proposed map put out by the California Citizen’s Redistricting Commission. The non-partisan group is tasked with redrawing Congressional, Assembly and Senate boundaries every 10 years.

Republican Tom McClintock’s District Four currently stretches to include all or parts of Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Alpine, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Madera and Fresno Counties.

The initial draft proposed keeps Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras and Alpine in the district, and adds Yuba, Sutter, Sierra, Mono and Inyo.

Meanwhile, the area currently represented by Republican Minority leader Kevin McCarthy would stretch from the south near Bakersfield up through Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Tuolumne.

The newly proposed California Senate District map keeps Tuolumne, Mariposa and Madera in the region represented by Republican Andreas Borgeas of Fresno. Calaveras and Amador would move to a district that is currently Senate District One, represented by Republican Brian Dahle.

There would be little change in the Mother Lode’s Assembly District, as Calaveras and Tuolumne would remain together in the region currently represented by Republican Frank Bigelow.

Meetings and public input will be gathered over the coming months ahead of the commission releasing a final draft in late December. The boundaries are still subject to change. The new boundaries would take effect in 2022.

To view a virtual map of the districts, both current and proposed, click here.