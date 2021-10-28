41 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 19 In Calaveras

Photo from Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 41 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 34 unvaccinated and 7 vaccinated. There are 39 more active cases today than yesterday, the 257 active cases include 17 who are hospitalized, one less than yesterday. One of the hospitalized cases is vaccinated. California’s Hospitalization Statistics reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne county. They report six ICU beds total and four fewer ICU beds available from the prior day. Adventist Health Sonora has 152 beds total and sends patients to other hospitals in the region as necessary.

Today’s newly reported cases had 12 cases age 17 or younger and 8 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 7 girls age 0 to 11, 4 girls and 1 boy age 12 to 17, 2 women and 3 men age 18 to 29, 2 women and 3 men age 30 to 39, 2 women and 4 men age 40 to 49, 3 women and 1 man age 50-59, 2 women age 60 to 69, 3 women and 1 man age 70 to 79, 2 women age 80 to 89 and 1 woman age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 61.3 from 57.2 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of two were released from isolation since today, in all 5,260 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,638 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. There have been 121 community deaths due to COVID-19, four were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 19 new cases since yesterday and active cases increased by 5 to 102, the number of current Covid hospitalizations is not available. There are three new cases age 17 or younger and four new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 656 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 680 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55.5% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas on Saturday, November 6, as detailed here. Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

Mariposa County Public Health reports 17 new cases and 48 active cases including 8 hospitalizations.

Health Officials in Mariposa state “It’s been a while since we shared information about VAERS and reports of death or severe adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines.” They share the following facts “to help you better understand and to share with your loved ones.”

1. VAERS stands for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and is used for all vaccines, however, it’s been more widely utilized with the COVID-19 vaccines.

2. VAERS data is self-reported (in most cases), meaning you can go in and enter the information yourself. Reports may also be made by healthcare systems. For example, healthcare professionals are required to submit a report of any death after an individual receives a vaccine. This doesn’t mean the death was caused by the vaccine, which leads into our next point…

3. The CDC & FDA are some of the agencies that investigate any severe event, including death, reported to the system. They look for correlations (a relationship or connection between two things) as well as causations (when one event – getting vaccinated – directly leads to another event). If the benefits of a vaccine no longer outweigh the risks, action is taken to stop vaccinations.

If you have questions, reach out to Mariposa’s team at 209-259-1332.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct. 15 – 22) Tuolumne reported a total of 172 new cases up from 145 last week and Calaveras has reported 82 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were five Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 66 new cases in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. However, at this time, you are not able to schedule a booster appointment for a vaccine that is different from your initial vaccine series. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, please call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440. They state the ability to select which vaccine will be a function activated on MyTurn soon and will provide updates when it becomes available.

Regarding the recent expansion of the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization to 5 to 11-year-olds, the recommendation by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is an important first step in the approval process. The vaccine has more steps before it will be available to the age group locally. Health officials state, “We will relay updates as they become available.”

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/28 81 7 3,532 55 Calaveras 10/28 102 19 3,861 83 Mariposa 10/28 48 17 1,395 17 Mono 10/28 61 5 1,481 5 Stanislaus 10/28 1,604 163 77,954 1,350 Tuolumne 10/28 257 41 7,258 121